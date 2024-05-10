FY2024 Earnings Estimate for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded 1stdibs.Com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on 1stdibs.Com

1stdibs.Com Price Performance

Shares of DIBS stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1stdibs.Com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at 1stdibs.Com

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $346,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $26,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,220 shares in the company, valued at $562,750.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,878 shares of company stock worth $1,745,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

About 1stdibs.Com

(Get Free Report)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.