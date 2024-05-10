FY2024 Earnings Estimate for 1stdibs.Com, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 1stdibs.Com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.Com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1stdibs.Com’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. 1stdibs.Com had a negative return on equity of 16.46% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $22.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DIBS stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.64 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 21.1% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $184,562.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at $346,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other 1stdibs.Com news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 30,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $184,562.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Etergino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $26,595.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,220 shares in the company, valued at $562,750.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 301,878 shares of company stock worth $1,745,182 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for luxury design products worldwide. Its marketplace connects customers with sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture; and home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
