Lincoln National Corp Has $984,000 Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ)

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 0.09% of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTNQ. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 52,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,977,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTNQ opened at $68.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.08 and its 200-day moving average is $66.20.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

