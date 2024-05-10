Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Real Brokerage Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:REAX)

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAXFree Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Real Brokerage in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Real Brokerage’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Real Brokerage from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REAX opened at $4.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.52. Real Brokerage has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.48 million, a P/E ratio of -32.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $181.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.37 million. Real Brokerage had a negative return on equity of 105.23% and a negative net margin of 3.99%.

Institutional Trading of Real Brokerage

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Real Brokerage during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $448,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

