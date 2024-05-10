Roth Capital Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for EVgo in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.39). The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EVgo’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a report on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

EVGO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. EVgo has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.53.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 118.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 19,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,973. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,230 shares of company stock valued at $167,409 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVGO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EVgo by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 107,029 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $347,000. SCP Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 180.0% during the third quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

