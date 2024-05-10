Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Hims & Hers Health in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hims & Hers Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 6.3 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $12.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.45 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,836,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 287,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $314,570.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,911.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 723,602 shares of company stock worth $9,607,432. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

