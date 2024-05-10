CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 366.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after acquiring an additional 20,268 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.87.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $317.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.90 billion, a PE ratio of 883.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.25 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.45.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total value of $17,131,890.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 295,576 shares of company stock valued at $94,052,850. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

