Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Lifted by Zacks Research

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.16 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on IMO. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$90.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$96.31.

Shares of IMO opened at C$95.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$93.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$83.23. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of C$60.48 and a 12-month high of C$101.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

