Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 94,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 284,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,201,000 after acquiring an additional 55,460 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:BLV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.20. The stock had a trading volume of 435,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,530. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $77.02.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

