Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $3,796,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 29,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.11.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTN stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.33. The company had a trading volume of 349,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $222.50 and a 200 day moving average of $220.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.18 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $2.22 dividend. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

