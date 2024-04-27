Anfield Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 61,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 1.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $1,060,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.69. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a 52-week low of $30.67 and a 52-week high of $33.22.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.