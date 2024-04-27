O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Buys 630 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 2.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,672.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.0 %

IBKR stock opened at $116.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $117.96.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $4,230,901.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,019,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 46,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $4,230,901.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,975 shares in the company, valued at $19,019,535.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,859 shares of company stock worth $27,269,699. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

