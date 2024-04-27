S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s 9th Largest Position

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.8% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,644,000. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 12.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 186,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,153 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.60.
S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %
SPGI opened at $415.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.41. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $340.49 and a 52 week high of $461.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
