British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Receives GBX 407.25 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 406.80 ($5.11).

Separately, Barclays lowered British Land to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 432 ($5.43) to GBX 405 ($5.09) in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get British Land alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLND

British Land Trading Down 0.6 %

British Land Company Profile

BLND opened at GBX 412.60 ($5.18) on Friday. British Land has a 52 week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 421.90 ($5.30). The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.21, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 383.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 372.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

(Get Free Report

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.