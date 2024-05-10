Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Oportun Financial from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Oportun Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Findell Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oportun Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,820,000. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oportun Financial by 407.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 538,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its stake in Oportun Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 502,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oportun Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,081,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.13. Oportun Financial has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $262.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.64 million. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 31.58% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

