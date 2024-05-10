DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $60.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,277 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,756. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in DocuSign by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.2% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $64.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.05 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

