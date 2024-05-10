Brokerages Set Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT at $32.33

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $24.87 on Friday. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.76.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $261,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 35.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 108.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 32.1% during the third quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 22,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

