PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 12,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $1,363,822.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,103.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Account Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of PJT stock opened at $100.27 on Friday. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $61.03 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.44. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 0.67.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.55%.

About PJT Partners

(Get Free Report

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.