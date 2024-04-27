Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) PT at $19.11

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.56.
A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
View Our Latest Report on FSLY
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastly
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 1,420.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fastly Price Performance
NYSE FSLY opened at $12.95 on Friday. Fastly has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.32.
Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Fastly had a negative net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $137.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fastly
Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Fastly
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.