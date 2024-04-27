Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 62.5%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.50. Wilhelmina International has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.83 million, a PE ratio of 57.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

