Short Interest in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Declines By 62.5%

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the March 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International Stock Performance
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wilhelmina International
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.