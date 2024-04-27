ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.54.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.
View Our Latest Report on ARCB
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,298,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.
ArcBest Stock Performance
ARCB stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.08. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $153.60.
ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ArcBest Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.
About ArcBest
ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ArcBest
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.