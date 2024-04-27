ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ARCB

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,108,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,849,000 after purchasing an additional 124,354 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,298,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB stock opened at $127.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.08. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $82.18 and a 52 week high of $153.60.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.07%.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.