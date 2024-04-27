General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Barclays increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

GD stock opened at $284.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $296.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.86 and a 200-day moving average of $261.71.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,284,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,276 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 10,763.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 923,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $239,829,000 after purchasing an additional 915,091 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after purchasing an additional 543,672 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

