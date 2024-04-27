WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB) Insider Acquires A$20,072.50 in Stock

WAM Global Limited (ASX:WGB – Get Free Report) insider Katherine (Kate) Thorley bought 9,250 shares of WAM Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.17 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of A$20,072.50 ($12,950.00).

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from WAM Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. WAM Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

