Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $444.93

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $443.86.

MDB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of MDB opened at $383.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -154.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $215.56 and a fifty-two week high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $390.67.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $730,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares in the company, valued at $421,496,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,154,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,496,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock worth $35,936,911. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 8.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in MongoDB by 21.9% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in MongoDB by 35.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in MongoDB by 44.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

