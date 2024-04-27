Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Trading 1.8% Higher

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC (LON:ALFA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 170.20 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 170.20 ($2.10). Approximately 51,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 317,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.20 ($2.07).

Alfa Financial Software Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 170.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 161.05. The firm has a market cap of £517.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2,192.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52.

Get Alfa Financial Software alerts:

Alfa Financial Software Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.30 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.77%. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,250.00%.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software and consultancy services to the auto and equipment finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Subscription, Software, and Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Financial Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Financial Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.