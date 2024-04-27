10,276 Shares in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Acquired by Semanteon Capital Management LP

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 5,135,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,070 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,699,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 88,482 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,404,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,262,000 after acquiring an additional 719,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,222,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,201,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $8.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.43.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.91. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

Insider Transactions at New York Community Bancorp

In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 213,410 shares of company stock valued at $875,626 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.