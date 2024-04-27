Semanteon Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepsis Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 1,091,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 186,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 124.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after acquiring an additional 473,323 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 10.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,010 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $6.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $75.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 39.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

