Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. Keros Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.26) earnings per share.

Keros Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.02. The stock had a trading volume of 110,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,106. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.32.

KROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

