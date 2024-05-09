iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($3.13)-($2.71) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($3.64). The company issued revenue guidance of $815-$860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $829.81 million. iRobot also updated its Q2 guidance to ($1.81)-($1.74) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of iRobot from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

iRobot Stock Performance

Shares of iRobot stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.40. 2,722,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.35. iRobot has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.54 million for the quarter. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 84.78% and a negative net margin of 34.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that iRobot will post -4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at iRobot

In related news, Director Colin M. Angle sold 179,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $2,057,104.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,573.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Featured Stories

