James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39, Briefing.com reports. James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $201.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

James River Group stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $300.15 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. James River Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $22.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

