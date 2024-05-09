LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $113.82. 303,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.41.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LCII. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

