LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.90, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.02 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.
Shares of LCII stock traded up $2.62 on Thursday, hitting $113.82. 303,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.02 and its 200 day moving average is $115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 0.88. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.41.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.
