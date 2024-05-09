Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Releases Earnings Results

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28, Briefing.com reports.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 1.9 %

PCVX traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $65.51. 673,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,649. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.14 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. Vaxcyte has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $865,106.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,480 shares in the company, valued at $924,518.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $865,106.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $221,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 220,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,279,000.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock valued at $4,254,105. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

