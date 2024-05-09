Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, RTT News reports. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 88.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $50.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million. Apartment Investment and Management updated its FY 2024 guidance to -0.500–0.400 EPS.

Apartment Investment and Management Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.18. 978,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. TheStreet upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

