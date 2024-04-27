PotCoin (POT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $72.53

PotCoin (POT) traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $72.53 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 53.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $84.62 or 0.00133845 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009209 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012220 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000136 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

