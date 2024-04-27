Semanteon Capital Management LP Invests $236,000 in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank First in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bank First during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 29.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BFC. Hovde Group downgraded Bank First from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank First from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Bank First Stock Up 0.4 %

BFC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $798.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.27. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $92.50.

Bank First Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 25th. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Transactions at Bank First

In other Bank First news, Director Phillip R. Maples bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank First news, Director Mary Kay Bourbulas bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.88 per share, with a total value of $49,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Maples bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.72 per share, with a total value of $53,118.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,050.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

