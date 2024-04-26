Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 38,430 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,430 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOE. Stolper Co boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 56,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 102,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

NYSE:BOE opened at $10.02 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

