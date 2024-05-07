Spire Wealth Management Sells 11,267 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 951.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,783,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after buying an additional 3,423,145 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,204,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,941,000 after acquiring an additional 494,184 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 206.4% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 485,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after purchasing an additional 327,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,576,000. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.45. 191,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,630,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.16%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.81%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak acquired 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,454. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on FSK. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

