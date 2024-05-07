Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Frontier Developments Stock Performance

LON FDEV traded up GBX 16 ($0.20) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 281 ($3.53). 1,708,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,900. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.77 million, a P/E ratio of -180.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of -0.01. Frontier Developments has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 649 ($8.15). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 170.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 168.93.

Get Frontier Developments alerts:

Frontier Developments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.