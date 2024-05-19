First National Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

First National Advisers LLC cut its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,755 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,656,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,493,000 after purchasing an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,961,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,072,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,966 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Franklin Electric Trading Down 0.4 %

FELE traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $99.95. The company had a trading volume of 95,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,358. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.61 and a 12-month high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $1,036,185.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

