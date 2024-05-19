Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Linde news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.83.

Linde stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $432.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,860. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $450.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.19. The company has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

