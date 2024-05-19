Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 45,345 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,345 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Avantor worth $28,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVTR. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Avantor by 565.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.99. 3,326,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,385,417. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

About Avantor

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.