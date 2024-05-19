Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $15.37 Million in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 424,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,367,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HP. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of HP stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,180,063. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.39.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $687.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.51 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

