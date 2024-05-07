Leuthold Group LLC Invests $1.39 Million in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPTL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.97. 695,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,350,872. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

