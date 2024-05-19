Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 42,482 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 484,993 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,482 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of SS&C Technologies worth $29,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after acquiring an additional 348,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 375.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,494,000 after buying an additional 329,458 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth $11,296,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,190,000 after purchasing an additional 199,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,842. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

