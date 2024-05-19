Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 192,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dream Finders Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 155,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,531,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $35,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,122. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dream Finders Homes news, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $35,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,122. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 30,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,059,372.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,357,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,214.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 225,934 shares of company stock worth $8,932,274. 70.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DFH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

NASDAQ:DFH traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 574,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,384. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.58 and a fifty-two week high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $827.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.34 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 7.91%. Dream Finders Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.