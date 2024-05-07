Leuthold Group LLC Has $10.55 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Leuthold Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. KLA comprises about 1.3% of Leuthold Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $10,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in KLA by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 0.8 %

KLA stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $712.38. 70,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,711. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $688.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $610.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $374.49 and a 52-week high of $729.15.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.