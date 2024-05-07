Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

MWE traded up GBX 2.79 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 43.79 ($0.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.65).

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts:

About M.T.I Wireless Edge

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of antennas for the civilian and military sectors. The company operates through three divisions: Antennas; Water Solutions; and Distribution & Consultation Services. It offers directional, subscriber, sector, vehicular, omni, and train antennas; and provides RFID antennas, such as dual circular, dual linear, high performance, forklift, toll, dual circular ultra-low axial ratio, vehicle mounted, slim, ATEX, linear, embedded, MAT, circular, and subscriber.

Receive News & Ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.T.I Wireless Edge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.