Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE)

M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance
MWE traded up GBX 2.79 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 43.79 ($0.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,470. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. M.T.I Wireless Edge has a 12 month low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 52 ($0.65).
