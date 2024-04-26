HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from HMN Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

HMN Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HMNF opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.15. HMN Financial has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.40.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of HMN Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

