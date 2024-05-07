Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Receives $15.70 Average PT from Analysts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

XHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on XHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1,274.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XHR stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.43 and a beta of 1.46. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.28). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $253.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 252.64%.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.