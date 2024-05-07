CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (CSPCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 11th

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.
CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 0.6 %
CSPCY opened at C$3.42 on Tuesday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.24.
About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
