CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (CSPCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on July 11th

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSPCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0573 per share on Thursday, July 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from CSPC Pharmaceutical Group’s previous dividend of $0.06.

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Stock Down 0.6 %

CSPCY opened at C$3.42 on Tuesday. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group has a 12-month low of C$2.63 and a 12-month high of C$4.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.24.

About CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, other Asian regions, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Finished Drugs, Bulk Products, and Functional Food and Others segments.

