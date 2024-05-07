Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOSGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).

Kainos Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KNOS stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 991 ($12.45). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,199. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,004.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,042.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3,003.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. Kainos Group has a 12-month low of GBX 900.50 ($11.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,421 ($17.85).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.

