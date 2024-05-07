Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.56) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,315 ($16.52) to GBX 1,260 ($15.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,280 ($16.08).
Read Our Latest Analysis on KNOS
Kainos Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Kainos Group Company Profile
Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, Central Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Digital Services, Workday Services, and Workday Products. The Digital Services segment develops and supports custom digital service platforms for public sector, commercial, and healthcare customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kainos Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Freshpet Surges 10%: Fresh Highs to Come for This Pet Stock
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Kainos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kainos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.